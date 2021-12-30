Antigen tests may be less sensitive to omicron & 7 more supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates from the past week:

1. Rapid antigen tests may have reduced sensitivity in detecting the omicron COVID-19 variant, the FDA said in a Dec. 28 update.

2. Five regional infusion centers in Texas have run out of sotrovimab, the only COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment that appears to be effective against the omicron variant.

3. Amazon is limiting sales of its at-home COVID-19 PCR test kit to 10 units per shopper because of supply shortages.

4. As the U.S. struggles to keep up with COVID-19 testing demands, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expects test supply levels to improve in January.

5. Medline said Dec. 21 it plans to open a $70 million distribution center in Richmond Hills, Ga.

6. Two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments used to prevent COVID-19 patients from becoming severely sick don't appear to be effective against the omicron coronavirus variant.

7. Procter & Gamble on Dec. 17 recalled more than 30 aerosol spray hair care products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, because of the detection of benzene, a cancer-causing agent, in some products.

8. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled around 377,000 portable bed rails from Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based Compass Health and Orlando, Fla.-based Essential Medical Supply in two separate Dec. 22 announcements.