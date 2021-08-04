8 supply chain updates for ASC leaders

Many healthcare providers are concerned about the personal protective equipment supply chain as the COVID-19 delta variant surges nationwide.

Here are eight supply chain updates:

1. Medical device company Abbott gained FDA approval for its new AI-powered software.

2. Cardinal Health completed the sale of its Cordis medical device business to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for roughly $1 billion.

3. Mask sales rose 24 percent after months of decline as the delta variant spreads across the U.S.

4. The White House released a proposed rule July 28 that intends to increase the amount of American-made supplies the federal government purchases and bolster domestic supply chains.

5. Baxter International reportedly is in talks to buy medical device maker Hillrom Holdings.

6. The FDA is requesting more regulatory power over the medical device supply chain to mitigate and prevent supply shortages.

7. Here's how a Florida hospital used a 3D printer to combat personal protective equipment shortages.

8. PartsSource, a company that connects hospitals and clinics with medical device vendors and repair companies, will be acquired by private equity firm Bain Capital Private Equity.