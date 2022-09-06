7 recent supply chain updates: Acquisitions, class 1 recalls and more

Here are seven supply chain updates reported since Aug. 12 for ASC leaders to know:

1. LYZ vinyl patient examination gloves and LYY non-powdered latex patient examination gloves were reverified as in shortage by the FDA on Aug. 12.

2. Medtronic's revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 was $7.4 billion, according to results posted Aug. 23. The company's total revenue decreased by 8 percent compared to last year.

3. Henry Schein acquired dental supply distributor Midway Dental Supply.

4. Three companies issued class I recalls for their devices:

Integra recalled its CereLink ICP monitor

Hamilton Medical recalled its Hamilton-C6 intensive care ventilator

Intera Oncology recalled its Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion pump

5. A list of 13 drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in August can be found here.

6. Medical device company Medtronic fully acquired Affera, a medtech company based in Newton, Mass. Details of the deal can be found here.

7. These 10 health systems and hospitals are seeking supply chain expertise as of Sept. 1.