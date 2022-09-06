7 recent supply chain updates: Acquisitions, class 1 recalls and more

Paige Haeffele -  

Here are seven supply chain updates reported since Aug. 12 for ASC leaders to know:

1. LYZ vinyl patient examination gloves and LYY non-powdered latex patient examination gloves were reverified as in shortage by the FDA on Aug. 12.

2. Medtronic's revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 was $7.4 billion, according to results posted Aug. 23. The company's total revenue decreased by 8 percent compared to last year.

3. Henry Schein acquired dental supply distributor Midway Dental Supply.

4. Three companies issued class I recalls for their devices: 

  • Integra recalled its CereLink ICP monitor
  • Hamilton Medical recalled its Hamilton-C6 intensive care ventilator
  • Intera Oncology recalled its Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion pump

5. A list of 13 drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in August can be found here.

6. Medical device company Medtronic fully acquired Affera, a medtech company based in Newton, Mass. Details of the deal can be found here. 

7. These 10 health systems and hospitals are seeking supply chain expertise as of Sept. 1.

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast