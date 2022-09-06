7 recent supply chain updates: Acquisitions, class 1 recalls and more

Here are seven supply chain updates reported since Aug. 12 for ASC leaders to know:
1. LYZ vinyl patient examination gloves and LYY non-powdered latex patient examination gloves were reverified as in shortage by the FDA on Aug. 12.
2. Medtronic's revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 was $7.4 billion, according to results posted Aug. 23. The company's total revenue decreased by 8 percent compared to last year.
3. Henry Schein acquired dental supply distributor Midway Dental Supply.
4. Three companies issued class I recalls for their devices:
- Integra recalled its CereLink ICP monitor
- Hamilton Medical recalled its Hamilton-C6 intensive care ventilator
- Intera Oncology recalled its Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion pump
5. A list of 13 drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in August can be found here.
6. Medical device company Medtronic fully acquired Affera, a medtech company based in Newton, Mass. Details of the deal can be found here.
7. These 10 health systems and hospitals are seeking supply chain expertise as of Sept. 1.