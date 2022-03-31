6 supply chain updates for ASC leaders

Exporters braced for supply chain delays after China locked down Shanghai to curb a COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are five more supply chain updates from the last week:

1. The potential strike of 22,000 dockworkers along the nation's West Coast could exacerbate current supply shortages and lead to higher prices for consumer goods.

2. The U.S. is halting distribution of sotrovimab, a COVID-19 antibody made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, in regions where the omicron subvariant BA.2 has become dominant after data suggested the treatment is ineffective against the strain.

3. A congressional oversight subcommittee opened an investigation into the FDA's regulation of the HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device after the agency identified safety issues with the heart pump that's been implanted into thousands of Americans..

4. Independent scientific organization U.S. Pharmacopeia released a medicine supply map aiming to build visibility and identify which pharmaceutical ingredients are vulnerable to shortages.

5. The FDA shared recommendations for healthcare organizations to conserve prefilled 0.9 percent sodium chloride intravenous lock/flush syringes amid a national shortage.