50 best US healthcare provider supply chains

Healthcare automation company Global Healthcare Exchange on March 8 released its list of the best 50 hospital and health system supply chains.

The list recognizes health systems and hospitals for supply chain automation. The top 50 were selected among 4,100 hospitals in the Global Healthcare Exchange digital trading network in the U.S. and Canada.

The winners scored highest in criteria including automation, exchange utilization and trading partner connections during 2021. The recipients will be honored at the 22nd annual Global Healthcare Exchange Summit on May 9-12.

Here are the top 50 in alphabetical order:

Aspirus, Inc. (Wausau, Wis.)

Baptist Health (Little Rock, Ark.)

Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.)

Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio)

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.)

Edward-Elmhurst Health (Naperville, Ill.)

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.)

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (Baltimore)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, N.J.)

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa..)

Loma Linda University Health (Loma Linda, Calif.)

Los Angeles County Department of Health Services

MedStar Health (Baltimore)

MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

Nebraska Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.)

NYU Langone Health (New York, N.Y.)

Parkland Health (Dallas)

Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

RWJBarnabas Health (Oceanport, N.J.)

San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)

Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Summa Health (Akron, Ohio)

Tampa General Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)

Tucson Medical Center (Arizona)

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

UC San Diego Health (California)

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

UCI Health (Fullerton, Calif.)

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

UF Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

UHS N.Y. (Binghamton, N.Y.)

UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.)

UW Medicine - Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

UW Medicine - University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Yale New Haven Health System (Connecticut)