5 supply chain updates

Supply chain developments reported by Becker's since July 21:
- Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System joined Excelerate's supply chain model, which has already grabbed Cleveland Clinic and Columbus-based OhioHealth and Vizient, according to its website. The supply program aims to increase efficiency and lower costs for clinical products such as pacemakers, hip and knee replacement implants and spinal surgery devices, according to a July 20 news release from Geisinger. The strategy banks on less product variation and tying physicians into the supply chain system.
- The world's only company with an authorized monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic, may need to operate 24/7 after the World Health Organization defined the current outbreak as a global health emergency.
- Medline Industries is laying off 97 workers when it closes its Rowan County facility in North Carolina. A notice from Medline said line assembly, quality control and supervision positions will be affected. The final separation date for the plant's production employees is Sept. 2, and warehouse employees separate on Nov. 18
- Healthcare investment firm Patient Square Capital said it plans to acquire Hanger, an Austin, Texas-based orthotic and prosthetic devicemaker, for $1.25 billion. After the deal is closed, Hanger will be privately owned. Pending stockholder and regulatory approval, the companies expect the transaction to finalize at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Smiths Medical recalled more than 118,000 syringe infusion pumps after reports of one death and seven serious injuries.