5 supply chain updates for ASC leaders

Five supply chain updates from the past week:

1, The FDA added sodium citrate tubes to its list of medical supplies and devices in shortage, the agency said June 10.

2. Philips recalled around 3.5 million ventilation devices after finding a defect that could cause cancer, the company said June 14.

3. Hospitals in Western Ohio are saying the blood supply shortage is the worst it's been since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dayton Daily News reported June 10.

4. The White House included four supply chain initiatives in its plan to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic by 2022 and prevent future ones. The plan was outlined during President Joe Biden's meeting with the G7 in England June 11.

