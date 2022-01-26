10 medical device companies with the biggest pandemic revenue gains

The COVID-19 pandemic struck the medical device industry harder than most in fiscal year 2021.

Orthopedic device companies struggled when the COVID-19 pandemic forced hospitals and health systems to postpone elective surgeries, though makers of diagnostic tests and some other kinds of medical equipment came out ahead.

The biggest gain among the top 30 medical device companies by revenue according to Medical Product Outsourcing's 2021 report 2021 report was Getinge, which makes ventilators and intensive care unit monitors, with a 27.7 percent revenue increase.

Here are the top 10 medical device companies by percent revenue gained, along with their current and prior year revenue:

1. Getinge: $3.64 billion

2020 revenue: $2.85 billion

Percentage change: +27.7 percent

2. Hologic: $3.78 billion

2020 revenue: $3.37 billion

Percentage change: +16.4 percent

3. Abbott: $22.59 billion

2020 revenue: $19.95 billion

Percentage change: +13.2 percent

4. Fresenius: $6.22 billion

2020 revenue: $5.50 billion

Percentage change: +13.1 percent

5. Philips: $19.32 billion

2020 revenue: $17.10 billion

Percentage change: +13 percent

6. ResMed: $2.96 billion

2020 revenue: $2.61 billion

Percentage change: +13 percent

7. Danaher: $7.40 billion

2020 revenue: $6.56 billion

Percentage change: +12.8 percent

8. 3M Health Care: $8.34 billion

2020 revenue: $7.43 billion

Percentage change: +12.3 percent

9. B. Braun: $9.12 billion

2020 revenue: $8.39 billion

Percentage change: +8.7 percent

10. Hoya: $3.47 billion

2020 revenue: $3.31 Billion

Percentage change: +4.8 percent