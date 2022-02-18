3 private equity investments in last 10 days 

Private equity investment in ASC is skyrocketing. Becker's has reported on three of them since Feb. 8:

1. Financial management and human resources company MedHQ completed a strategic investment with growth capital partner 424 Capital. 424 Capital specializes in helping healthcare businesses that offer technology-enabled services grow.

2. Remedy Medical Properties is investing in a 23-property healthcare portfolio owned by MedProperties. The $350 million joint venture portfolio contains medical office buildings, rehabilitation hospitals and an ASC.

3. Investment firm Capital Square 1301 acquired a new medical office building and ASC in Yuma, Ariz. The firm is looking to raise $10.8 million in equity on the property from accredited investors.