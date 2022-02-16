MedHQ completes strategic investment from 424 Capital

Financial management and human resources company MedHQ has completed a strategic investment with 424 Capital, a growth capital partner.

424 Capital specializes in helping healthcare businesses that offer technology-enabled services grow.

Westchester, Ill.-based MedHQ plans to use 424 Capital's resources to expand its services, enter new healthcare markets and recruit new talent, according to a Feb. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

"We founded MedHQ to help our healthcare clients with one of the most critical functions of their business: attracting, managing and retaining talent," MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs said. "424 Capital brings operational expertise to build on our model and launch our next phase of growth. We are proud to partner with stewards who share our passion for innovation and utilizing technology-driven solutions to positively impact an industry that has faced unprecedented challenges."