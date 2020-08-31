The state of Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute: 4 quotes from physician partners

Steamboat Orthopaedic Associates and Orthopaedics of Steamboat Springs merged two years ago, forming Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Four of the practice's five partner physicians talked to Sky-Hi News about the combined entity and how it is growing:

Andreas Sauerbrey, MD, on making the merger happen: "It required having everyone on the same page — we all had to want the same thing, have the same risk profiles and the same mindset. Having two competing practices sharing patients but not sharing overhead or patient care was not an efficient way to care for people. Now, our two practices complement each other as one."

Michael Sisk, MD, on synergy within the practice: "We all get along and we're all pulling the wagon together. That feels good and helps us provide a better product, better service to the community."

Alexander Meininger, MD, on opening Steamboat Surgery Center in July: "This facility would not have been possible without the merger that formed SOSI. We're now able to use economics of scale as a large group to offer more services, expand our practice and launch new ventures."

Patrick Johnston, DO, on outpatient care in a post-COVID-19 world: "ASCs can lower the cost of care and keep healthy outpatient surgeries in a facility where they aren't exposed to sick people — something that has really been brought to light with the recent pandemic."

