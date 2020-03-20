Minnesota spine practice remains open, utilizes telemedicine: 'Coronavirus is already affecting our lives deeply enough'

Burnsville, Minn.-based Inspired Spine is continuing to operate on patients at risk for permanent neurological damage as resource-strapped hospitals cancel back and neck surgeries considered elective, according to a March 20 announcement.

Inspired Spine remains operational as elective surgery delays due to the outbreak of COVID-19 devastate patients in severe acute pain and those with neurological deficits.

Inspired Spine is also prepared to provide care nationally through its HIPAA-compliant telemedicine program, the practice said. Established two years ago, the program enables patients to meet with providers via videoconference for consultations and evaluations.

"Coronavirus is already affecting our lives deeply enough; there is no need for people to risk permanent injury due to their surgery being canceled," Inspired Spine CMO and neurosurgeon Hamid Abbasi, MD, said in a press release. "We can provide them with a proven surgical treatment that will get patients back on their feet the same day and working again within two to three weeks."

