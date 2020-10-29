Joint venture could build $4.8M spine ASC in Delaware

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Newark-based Delaware Neurosurgical Group are contemplating developing a joint venture spine ASC for $4.8 million, the Delaware Business Times reported Oct. 28.

The two entities filed a notice of intent. They have 30 days to file an application before the Delaware Health Resources Board to advance the proposal.

The ASC would be located on ChristianaCare's Wilmington, Del., campus. It would feature six operating rooms and would allow for same-day and short-stay surgeries.

ChristianaCare and Delaware Neurosurgical Group are negotiating an operating and management agreement for the facility.

