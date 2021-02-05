What hospitals in 10 cities charge for a tonsillectomy

Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.

Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list.

Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for removal of tonsils patient age 12 or over (42826):

Katy, Texas, 77449

In network: $7,824

Out of network: $15,049



Queens, New York City, 11368

In network: $7,461

Out of network: $18,430

Chicago, 60629

In network: $9,771

Out of network: $16,873

Los Angeles, 90011

In network: $8,043

Out of network: $15,275

Fontana, Calif., 92335

In network: $9,293

Out of network: $16,897

Lakewood, N.J., 08701

In network: Not available

Out of network: $12,481

Frisco, Texas, 75034

In network: $8,150

Out of network: $15,543

Antioch, Tenn., 37013

In network: $4,861

Out of network: $13,009

Pittsburg, Calif., 94565

In network: $13,076

Out of network: $25,008

Atlanta, 30044

In network: $5,421

Out of network: $10,040

Note: All costs are what a health plan pays to a physician. All costs are estimated to the 80th percentile. For this procedure, 80 percent of all charges are lower or equal to this charge.

