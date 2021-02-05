What hospitals in 10 cities charge for a tonsillectomy
Fair Health created a database that presents in-network and out-of-network costs for an array of procedures across the U.S.
Becker's ASC Review used a list of the most populated ZIP codes and the Fair Health tool to create this list.
Here's what hospitals in 10 U.S. cities charge for removal of tonsils patient age 12 or over (42826):
Katy, Texas, 77449
In network: $7,824
Out of network: $15,049
Queens, New York City, 11368
In network: $7,461
Out of network: $18,430
Chicago, 60629
In network: $9,771
Out of network: $16,873
Los Angeles, 90011
In network: $8,043
Out of network: $15,275
Fontana, Calif., 92335
In network: $9,293
Out of network: $16,897
Lakewood, N.J., 08701
In network: Not available
Out of network: $12,481
Frisco, Texas, 75034
In network: $8,150
Out of network: $15,543
Antioch, Tenn., 37013
In network: $4,861
Out of network: $13,009
Pittsburg, Calif., 94565
In network: $13,076
Out of network: $25,008
Atlanta, 30044
In network: $5,421
Out of network: $10,040
Note: All costs are what a health plan pays to a physician. All costs are estimated to the 80th percentile. For this procedure, 80 percent of all charges are lower or equal to this charge.
More articles on surgery centers:
12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion
3 ASCs launching total joint programs
4 ASCs installing total joint robots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.