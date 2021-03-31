What does physician recruitment look like for ENTs? 2 expert insights

Physician recruitment was challenged over the past year, and there isn't a clear picture on what lies ahead for otolaryngology practices yet. Here's what two ENTs said about the outlook of physician recruitment at their centers:

Note: Responses were lightly edited for style.

Charles Elmaraghy, MD. Chief of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio): We are cautiously optimistic regarding the job market for otolaryngology. In pediatric ENT, we have seen a significant decrease in recurrent acute otitis media, one of the most common conditions treated in this specialty, which has dropped our patient volumes.

Nicole Aaronson, MD. Pediatric Otolaryngologist at Alfred I. duPont Hospital (Wilmington, Del.): Honestly, we are not looking to recruit any new ENTs in our practice right now. Children's hospitals have taken a particularly hard financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which means hiring is only happening where there are gaps that need to be filled.

My health system is continuing to build its regional reach through new satellite locations. These new locations, for the time being, will be covered by current staff members either in person or through medical assistant-assisted telemedicine. As the practices in these locations grow, this may require the addition of new physicians to the practice in the future.

