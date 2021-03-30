ASC completes Boston MetroWest's first total outpatient shoulder replacement

Natick, Mass.-based New England Surgical Suites announced the completion of the first total shoulder replacement at an ASC in Massachusetts' MetroWest region, which includes certain cities west of Boston and east of Worcester.

Arthur Christiano, MD, of Orthopedics New England completed the procedure at New England Surgical Suites, the first and only outpatient center to conduct the replacement in the area. The procedure took less than three hours, and the patient returned to their home by the end of the day.



The 13,000-square-foot center recently underwent a $10 million office space renovation and features three operating rooms.

