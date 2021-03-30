ASCs should 'look beyond the financial' when considering private equity: Q&A with Liliana Lehmann

ASCs can partner with private equity-backed platforms as a way to capitalize on future value and mitigate risks, but some ASC leaders warn that partnering with private equity firms requires consideration of costs outside the financial.

Liliana Lehmann is the founder and president of Axis HealthCare Partners, a company that specializes in partnerships with physicians and health systems. She spoke with Becker's ASC Review to provide insight for ASCs considering a partnership with private equity.

Question: Is private equity investment good or bad for ASCs? Why?



Liliana Lehmann: When considering private equity, ASCs must look beyond the financial. Questions and discussions surrounding strategic goals, synergies and alignments must be addressed. There must be very specific questions in regard to the steps that will need to be taken in order to achieve the goals proposed. If any of the answers don't provide a strong growth alignment, then private equity is not the right answer.

