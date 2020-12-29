What 3 ENTs are excited for in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic put a roadblock on many specialties, including otolaryngology this year. With the year wrapping up, three ENTs told Becker's ASC Review about what they were most excited for in 2021.

Note: Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Nicole Aaronson, MD, pediatric otolaryngologist at Alfred I. duPont Hospital (Wilmington, Del.): In 2021, I am most excited for more widespread vaccination of the American public and getting life back to normal. I am hoping that as we develop herd immunity, we will eventually be able to stop wearing masks, and I’ll be able to see the faces of my patients’ parents.

I’m looking forward to resuming community events and the ability to reconnect with friends, families and colleagues in person. As much as I have enjoyed forging connections with individuals at a distance via videoconferencing technology, I look forward to those shared in-person moments that have been put on hold during the pandemic.

Kenneth Altman, MD, chair of otolaryngology at Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.): There’s no doubt that everyone is humbled by the impact of COVID-19. Our routine patient care mission has been eclipsed by the pandemic, also bringing to light our vulnerabilities. Globalization enhanced the spread of the virus, but also offered new opportunities to collaborate on science and the public health. We should all recognize the importance of community and how we can affect each other.

Although some aspects of the world stood still, many areas of innovation have progressed including the COVID-19 vaccines which drive immunity through genetic machinery and were brought to market in nine months instead of previously more than three years. We’re now entering a new era with virtual annual meetings, teleconferencing, and remote/telemedicine making the world closer than ever before.

And technological advances with miniaturization, robotics, genetic-based personalized medicine, machine-learning with artificial intelligence and new approaches at operational effectiveness. In 2021, I’m excited to move on from the pandemic, celebrating with a renewed commitment to collaboration and advancing science, medicine and innovation.

Kiley Trott, MD, assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.): As we head into 2021, I am most excited about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The implications of a successful vaccination campaign for our society are tremendous as we seek a return to normalcy on individual and community levels. Additionally, I'm excited about what comes next. As regions open and reconnect, there will be a wellspring of energy and excitement to be harnessed to improve many facets of our lives.

As a healthcare professional, I'm excited about increased recognition for vaccines and modern science, expanded use of technology to connect with patients over long distances and a greater appreciation for friends and family that helped us cope with 2020.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.