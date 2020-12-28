ENT salary increases 14% since 2017

The average salary for otolaryngologists has increased about 14 percent since 2017, according to yearly data from Medscape.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown from Medscape's annual compensation reports for otolaryngologists:

2017: $398,000

2018: $383,000

2019: $461,000

2020: $455,000

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.