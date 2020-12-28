ENT salary increases 14% since 2017
The average salary for otolaryngologists has increased about 14 percent since 2017, according to yearly data from Medscape.
Here is a year-by-year breakdown from Medscape's annual compensation reports for otolaryngologists:
2017: $398,000
2018: $383,000
2019: $461,000
2020: $455,000
