U of New Mexico building $21M orthopedic center
The University of New Mexico is building a $21 million orthopedic facility at its campus in Rio Rancho, N.M., to unite its clinical and research activities in one building, local NPR affiliate KRWG reports.
What you should know:
1. The university held a virtual groundbreaking Aug. 18.
2. The facility will be two stories and 50,000 square feet.
3. The project is being funded through a combination of the city's gross receipts tax revenues and bonds raised against future tax receipts.
4. UNM said the new center is a major step in its 30-year master plan.
