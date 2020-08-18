U of New Mexico building $21M orthopedic center

The University of New Mexico is building a $21 million orthopedic facility at its campus in Rio Rancho, N.M., to unite its clinical and research activities in one building, local NPR affiliate KRWG reports.

What you should know:

1. The university held a virtual groundbreaking Aug. 18.

2. The facility will be two stories and 50,000 square feet.

3. The project is being funded through a combination of the city's gross receipts tax revenues and bonds raised against future tax receipts.

4. UNM said the new center is a major step in its 30-year master plan.

