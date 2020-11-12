The slower migration to ASCs of cardiology vs. orthopedics: 3 key insights

Cardiology procedures are shifting to the ASC setting at a slower rate than orthopedic procedures are, and professional services firm ZS surveyed ASC surgeons and administrators to explore why.

Three takeaways:

1. Most surgeons said they expect an increase in ASC procedure volumes in the next year, but that expectation was more prevalent for orthopedic cases than for cardiology.

2. Reimbursement rates, referral networks and patient volumes were big concerns for cardiology, whereas physical space limitations and inventory storage were the major concerns for orthopedics.

3. Involvement for medtech vendors was more common for orthopedics-focused respondents than for cardiology-focused respondents.

More articles on healthcare:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.