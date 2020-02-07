Virginia ASC surgeon performs area's 1st navigated shoulder replacement — 3 quick points

OrthoVirginia's David Novak, MD, performed Northern Virginia's first navigated shoulder replacement, according to Evan Fowler, a sales representative for Exactech, Trimed and Axogen.

Three quick points:

1. Dr. Novak used ExactechGPS technology to perform the operation. He was aided by physician assistant Jami Fano.

2. The procedure took place at OrthoVirginia's Northern Virginia Outpatient Surgery Center in Herndon, less than a mile from Mr. Fowler's childhood home.

"When I was a kid, the facility was a bank," he said. "Now, patients can get cutting-edge surgeries and leave the same day — pretty awesome."

3. OrthoVirginia has more than 100 physicians and 22 locations, including outpatient surgery centers, offices, physical therapy clinics and MRI facilities.

