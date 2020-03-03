Texas ASC adds total joints — 3 leaders on physician partnership, patient selection & more

Christus Surgery Center-New Braunfels (Texas) introduced total joint procedures, according to Corridor News.

The ASC is the first in its area to perform total joints, the organization said in a Feb. 26 announcement. Its physician and administrative leaders spoke to Corridor News about why they added total joints to the ASC's offerings. Three key quotes:

David Starch, MD, orthopedic surgeon: "Doing total joint procedures at our ASC is made possible with improved technology and technique, and is an evolution for us starting with knees, then adding other areas such as hips and shoulders. Total joint procedures are great for patients because they allow for a much quicker recovery period for the patient."

Michael Vrana, MD, orthopedic surgeon: "Our focus is to give our patients the best outcome and support to get back to their active life. Patient selection is a key contributing factor to the successes we've seen with these procedures. The best candidates for these procedures will be patients who are relatively healthy with minimal underlying medical conditions, and those who will have a strong support system once they leave us to continue their recovery."

Ray Afaisen, administrator for Christus Santa Rosa Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-New Braunfels and San Marcos: "Our Total Joint Replacement Program continues our mission with our physician partners to offer patients another option to receive surgical care right here in the community we serve."

More articles on orthopedics:

3 things to know about orthopedic surgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated

The future of total joints in the ASC — 6 surgeons weigh in on CMS' 2020 changes

Texas health system opening orthopedic ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.