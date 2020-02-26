Texas health system opening orthopedic ASC

Baylor Scott & White Health is opening an orthopedic sports medicine practice with an ASC in Waco, Texas, Feb. 27, according to Fox 44 News.

The new facility is nearly 14,000 square feet, an upgrade from the health system's previous facility, which was 3,200 square feet.

