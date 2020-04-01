Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists postpones elective procedures

Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists made a number of operational changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. The practice is using its surgery center to perform non-elective traumatic orthopedic surgeries to help reduce hospital caseloads.

2. In addition, the practice postponed all elective procedures and has begun using telemedicine to see patients digitally. The practice has social distancing policies in place in the event a patient has to come to the practice. These patients also have to go through enhanced screening protocols.

3. Finally, the practice is donating its personal protective equipment to area hospitals and primary care facilities, and has volunteered its medical team to assist "in any appropriate manner," said SOS President Brett Greenky, MD.

