Protocol changes facilitate outpatient knee surgeries at Florida system — 4 details

The University of Miami Health System changed its anesthesia and rehabilitation protocols to accommodate same-day knee replacement surgery, according to Local10.com.

Four things to know:

1. Under the new approach, knee replacements are done in under two hours. Patients begin physical therapy the day of surgery and can be discharged home within four to six hours.

2. UHealth's multiple rehabilitation locations include a life-skills gym where patients can practice routine tasks.

3. Innovative surgical techniques are attracting younger patients, a UHealth orthopedic surgeon told Local10.com. Most of the knee surgeries he performs are done on an outpatient basis.

4. Shorter hospital stays benefit patients wanting to limit time spent in medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the orthopedic surgeon said.

