Orthopedic ASC ranked as Michigan's 6th best workplace in 2020 — 3 details

The Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi (Mich.) scored a spot on the 2020 ranking of Michigan's top workplaces.

What you should know:

1. The ASC was among 150 employers recognized, according to the Detroit Free Press, which partnered with HR software provider Energage to assemble the ranking through nominations and outreach.

2. Employers were ranked in three categories — small, midsize and large — based on feedback from employee surveys. With just 50 employees, Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi ranked No. 6 in the small business category.

3. Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi and nine physicians have ownership or financial interests in the Bone and Joint Surgery Center of Novi.

