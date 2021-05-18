New Jersey ASC performs 100th total joint replacement

Atlantic, N.J.-based AtlantiCare's new Center for Orthopedic Surgery performed its 100th total joint replacement May 14.

Fabio Orozco, MD, performed the surgery on AtlantiCare's corporate director of security, John Hunt, according to a LinkedIn post by AtlantiCare.

This is AtlantiCare's fourth ASC, which opened in January 2020. The team began performing knee replacements in November 2020 and total hip replacements in January 2021.

The center has performed 102 total joint surgeries and 1,173 total procedures since July, the post said.

