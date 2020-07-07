Nevada orthopedic practice, not-for-profit integrated health network partner

Reno (Nev.) Orthopedic Clinic and Reno-based Renown Health partnered to enhance orthopedic service offerings in the greater Reno area.

The partnership, announced July 6, will focus on three areas:

Ensuring patients receive consistent clinical care between the two entities by following clinical pathways

Approaching cases collaboratively to increase value and lower patient costs

Implementing online electronic health record tools to increase patient convenience

Reno Orthopedic Clinic is developing a $54 million musculoskeletal health center that is being built in Reno. The facility will open in the winter of 2020. The partnership will include the center.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.