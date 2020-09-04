Dr. Richard Rosa debuts patient-specific knee surgery

Richard Rosa, MD, used Conformis' patient-specific knee replacement technology for the first time in an ASC, according to a company announcement.

A provider with Summit Medical Group Orthopedics in West Orange, N.J., Dr. Rosa specializes in treating knee, hip and shoulder problems.

Conformis uses patients' computed tomography scans to design and manufacture customized knee and implants.

