Denver hospital using new total hip replacement procedure — What ASCs should know

Denver-based Swedish Medical Center is using Portal Assisted Total and Hip, a new hip replacement procedure going by the acronym PATH, local NBC affiliate 9News reports.

What you should know:

1. This procedure differs from traditional hip replacement by going in through a bikini incision. Traditional replacements go in through the front of the hip and use an interval between two muscles.

2. The less invasive procedure allows patients to begin walking as soon as two hours after surgery.

3. The procedure also allows patients to recover faster.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.