Coastal Orthopedics building headquarters, ASC in new development

Bradenton, Fla.-based Coastal Orthopedics is building a medical center and headquarters in Manatee County, Fla., the practice announced Dec. 2.

The facility will be 88,000 square feet and will sit on 17 acres of land.

The facility will offer clinical services, an ASC, a physical therapy department, an administrative office and imaging services, among others.

The orthopedic practice will break ground on the facility in January. Once complete, Coastal Orthopedics will condense its footprint into the facility.

Arthur Valadie, MD, Coastal Orthopedics president, said, "We look forward to expanding our footprint and continuing to create the best patient experience possible for people of all ages."

