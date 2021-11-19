3 ASCs that recently launched total joint replacement programs

Orthopedics represents a key growth opportunity for ASCs as payers and patients continue to push procedures, such as hip and knee replacements, out of the hospital to the ambulatory environment, where they can be performed at a lower cost.

Careful planning is required to implement a successful total joint program, with buy-in from physicians and staff, developing a consistent care plan, and tracking the financial and clinical performances also playing a key role.

Here are three ASCs that recently launched total joint replacement programs:

1. Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center implemented an outpatient total joint replacement program in November, making it the only freestanding facility to offer the service within 60 miles of the city.

2. In September, Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center, part of Allegheny Health Network, became the first standalone ASC in Pittsburgh to offer outpatient knee replacement through Brian Moore, MD.

3. North Florida Surgery Center in Pensacola, led by Richard Sellers, MD, launched the first outpatient total joint replacement program in Escambia County in July.