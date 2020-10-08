2 joint surgeons debut robotics solution at Arizona ASC

The Surgery Center at Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint introduced new robotic-assisted technology for total knee replacement, according to an October announcement.

Joint replacement specialists Amber Randall, MD, and Brianna Patti, MD, are now using OMNIBotics at the surgery center. The technology is designed to tailor implant alignment to a patient's unique anatomy, in turn improving patient satisfaction.

There are several components to the OMNIBotics solution. Patented OMNIBotics Bone Morphing technology creates a 3D model of the patient's bone anatomy, which surgeons can use to visualize and plan implant positioning.

The BalanceBot ligament tensioning device used in coordination with Predictive Balance software allows surgeons to facilitate proper soft tissue balance, and the OMNIBot robotic cutting guide is designed to help surgeons make planned bone resections with precision.

Other robotic systems do not have real-time assessment capabilities; they're based on static scans done weeks before surgery, according to Dr. Randall.

With OMNIBotics, Dr. Randall said she and Dr. Patti "are able to literally morph and design a complete total knee replacement, including dynamic ligament function, virtually; then, once we are satisfied with the virtual result, we input the plan to the robot. The robot then implements our plan to ensure the most accurate result."

