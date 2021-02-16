Pennsylvania physician indicted for illegal painkiller prescriptions

A Pennsylvania physician is accused of illegally writing prescriptions for painkillers and committing Medicare fraud, according to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Joseph Dicroce, MD, an internal medicine physician in Monroeville, Pa., allegedly wrote 94 prescriptions to three patients for oxycodone between 2016 and 2018, according to a federal indictment filed in early February. Dr. Dicroce hadn't evaluated the patients before filling out the prescriptions, according to the indictment.

Dr. Dicroce suffered a traumatic brain injury and was not cleared to practice medicine in his office when he wrote the prescriptions, according to the indictment. He also faces one count of healthcare fraud.

