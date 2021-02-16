Physician guilty of dodging $2M in employment, corporate taxes

A Virginia physician last week pleaded guilty to not paying millions in employment and corporate taxes to the IRS, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Four details:

1. Arshad Pervez Cheema, MD, a family medicine physician, owned and operated Walk-In Medical Center with locations in Falls Church and Herndon, Va., from 2011 to 2018. He failed to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes between 2012 and 2016, according to the Feb. 12 Justice Department release.

3. Dr. Cheema also failed to pay employment taxes for Falls Church (Va.) Family Care, which he operated, and corporate taxes for Walk-In Medical Center. Overall, he failed to pay more than $2 million in corporate and employment taxes.

2. Dr. Cheema pleaded guilty to not paying the taxes Feb. 12. He used the funds for other business ventures, including a restaurant in Washington, D.C., according to court documents.

4. Dr. Cheema's sentencing is scheduled for June 23. He faces up to five years of imprisonment.

