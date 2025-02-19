Washington ophthalmology practice workers vote to unionize

Ophthalmology department technicians at the Regional Eye Center at Confluence Health Wenatchee (Wash.) have voted 38-2 to form a collective bargaining unit, according to a Feb. 18 report from radio station KPQ.

The group is made up of technologists at the eye center who have said they are in search of improved wages, benefits, paid time off policy and safety standards. The technicians will be represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers.

"Confluence Health is looking forward to working with this group to ensure employee voices are heard in the labor negotiation process so that we can continue to provide the excellent and compassionate care that the residents of North Central Washington need," Adam MacDonald, communications manager at Confluence, said in a statement. "Our next steps will be to work together with the new union leadership and we look forward to a productive partnership."

Confluence released a memo Feb. 5 to its workforce stating that it had "failed employees who felt the need to seek union representation," according to the report.

On Feb. 10, Confluence noted in a separate memo that it was planning a three-year plan that was designed to create equity in pay and incentives by 2026. REC workers, however, said they were unaware of any compensation improvement plan, the report said.