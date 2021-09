Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners completed its 20th acquisition with the addition of See Clearly Vision to its network, the company said Sept. 27.

See Clearly Vision has locations in Tysons Corner and Arlington, Va. The practice offers LASIK, cataract surgery, contact lenses, cosmetic services and treatments for cornea, dry eye and glaucoma.

Vision Innovation Partners was founded in 2017 and is backed by private equity firm Centre Partners.