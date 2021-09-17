US Eye adds 2 practices, ASCs

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye recently added two practices based in South Carolina and Virginia to its network, bringing the organization's footprint to more than 50 affiliated practices.

Sungate Cataract, LASIK and Vision Center has three locations throughout South Carolina's Lowcountry region, which includes Hilton Head Island, and one in Georgia. The practice offers LASIK, eyelid surgery, cataract procedures, dry eye treatments and optometry.

Griffey Eye Care and Laser Center in Chesapeake, Va., offers cataract surgery, laser eye surgery, and services for eyelid lesions, glaucoma and retinal diseases.

US Eye's network includes 95 providers and more than 1,000 staff members across four states.