UNM Hospital to add additional ophthalmology residency slots

Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico Hospital will soon open new residency slots for ophthalmologists, according to a Dec. 18 report from KOB4.

UNMH has been given three direct graduate medical education slots and three indirect medical education residency slots for its ophthalmology program, according to the report.

The slots are part of 1,000 new Medicare-funded residency positions that were created by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

Only 14.4% of medical need is reportedly met in the state and 30 of the 33 counties in New Mexico are designated health professional shortage areas.