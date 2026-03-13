The highest-paid ophthalmologist in the 10 largest Northeastern cities

The highest-paid ophthalmologist in New York City, the most populated city in the Northeast, earns $627,800 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool.

Ophthalmologists earn an average of $301,500 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries of the highest paid ophthalmologists in the 10 most populated cities in the Northeast, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.