The highest-paid ophthalmologist in the 10 largest Northeastern cities

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By: Cameron Cortigiano

The highest-paid ophthalmologist in New York City, the most populated city in the Northeast, earns $627,800 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool. 

Ophthalmologists earn an average of $301,500 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Here are the salaries of the highest paid ophthalmologists in the 10 most populated cities in the Northeast, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.

  1. New York City: $627,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  2. Philadelphia: $876,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  3. Boston: $897,100 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed practice setting
  4. Newark, N.J.: $627,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  5. Pittsburgh: $549,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  6. Jersey City, N.J.: $627,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  7. Buffalo, N.Y.: $556,500 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  8. Worcester, Mass.: $897,100 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed practice setting
  9. Yonkers, N.Y.: $627,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
  10. Rochester, N.Y.: $524,500 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting

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