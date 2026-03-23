Cencora acquires EyeSouth Partners’ retina arm for $1.1B

Conshohocken, Pa.-based pharmaceutical services company Cencora signed a definitive agreement with Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners to acquire its retina business for $1.1 billion.

Once the transaction is completed, retina physicians affiliated with EyeSouth Partners will join Concora’s MSO, Retina Consultants of America, according to a March 23 news release from Cencora.

Cencora expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive, net of financing costs, to its adjusted diluted EPS in the first twelve months following transaction closing.

“Driven by a commitment to empower ophthalmologists, EyeSouth Partners has built a strong regional network of physicians that provides high quality patient care,” Robert Mauch, president and CEO of Cencora, said in the release. “By joining RCA, these physicians will become part of an organization with capabilities designed to provide world-class retina care and be supported by Cencora’s longstanding commitment to community physicians.”

In December, Cencora announced plans to acquire the majority of the outstanding equity interests it does not currently own in OneOncology, an independent physician practice platform, for approximately $3.6 billion.

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