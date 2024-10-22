New York eye doctor attacked during patient exam

Ronald Goldstein, OD, a New York City-based optometrist, was attacked while examining patients in his office on the Upper East Side, according to an Oct. 18 report from ABC7.

Dr. Goldstein was seeing a patient on the afternoon of Oct. 17 when an attacker walked past the receptionist and punched him.

Dr. Goldstein passed out following the attack. He was taken to the hospital and received seven stitches in his forehead. He could not identify the attacker, according to the report.

Staff members report seeing the attacker "casually" walk out following the attack. Police are still searching for the suspect.