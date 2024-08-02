Nebraska ASC acquires new digitally assisted eye surgery system

Columbus (Neb.) Surgery Center has rolled out a new digitally assisted cataract surgery system, News Channel Nebraska Central reported Aug. 1.

Ngenuity, the digitally assisted program, both enhances the way the surgery is performed and allows for the surgeon to be more comfortable. By attaching a camera to the microscope itself, the surgeon is able to sit straight up and perform the procedure through a 3D screen.

“It is a very capable system, allowing us to sit more ergonomically by not putting as much wear and tear on the surgeon,” said Patrick Kelley, MD, ophthalmologist at Columbus Surgery Center. “Yet, we can still maintain high surgical professionalism and exceptionalism.”

The new technology was funded by the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation. Ngenuity is also used at facilities in Lincoln and Omaha, Neb.