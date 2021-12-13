Florida ASC gives 30 patients free LASIK surgery

Southpoint Surgery Center in Jacksonville, Fla., gifted 30 patients free LASIK cataract surgery Dec. 11, News4Jax reported.

Nine physicians volunteered to perform the surgery, which can cost more than $5,000 out of pocket, for the charity Florida Eye Cares, according to the report.

Southpoint Surgery Center offers anesthesia, oculoplastic surgery, ophthalmology, ENT and plastic surgery, among other services.

"Whether it’s cataract surgery, LASIK surgery or corneal transplants, all of it is aimed to getting people seeing again and getting back to the things they need and want to do," Akbar Hasan, MD, told News4Jax.