EyeCare Partners adds 2 physicians to its C-suite

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners has named a new chief medical officer and chief physician relations officer.

The company appointed Michael Nordlund, MD, PhD, as chief medical officer and Joseph Gira, MD, as chief physician relations officer, according to a Feb. 20 news release from EyeCare Partners.

Dr. Nordlund is a practicing ophthalmologist at Cincinnati Eye Institute Vision Partners. He has previously served as chairman of the clinical governance board at Cincinnati Eye Institute Vision Partners and on the executive committee at the institute.

Dr. Gira has been in private practice since 1999 and is currently a practicing ophthalmologist at Ophthalmology Consultants in St. Louis. In the role of chief physician relations officer, he will be focused on physician recruitment, mentorship and building partnerships.

EyeCare Partners supports a network of more than 700 affiliated practices across 18 states, the release said.