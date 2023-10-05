5 highest paid ophthalmologists in Chicago

The highest paid ophthalmologist in Chicago earns $679,400, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $265,450 ophthalmologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest paid ophthalmologists in Chicago earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $679,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $672,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $657,200 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $650,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $638,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting