5 physician fraud cases in 2 weeks

Here are five physician fraud cases that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 5:

1. Orthopedic surgeon Andrew Dowd, MD, and lawyer George Constantine were convicted of defrauding businesses and insurance companies in a $31 million trip-and-fall fraud scheme.

2. Chicago-based physician Benjamin Toh, MD, was charged for his role in a more than $9.5 million healthcare fraud scheme.

3. Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme.

4. Monique Brotman, DO, a physician based in Oak Park, Ill., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud.

5. Joplin, Mo.-based pain management physician Heather Stelling, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and must pay $127,750 in restitution.