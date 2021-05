University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is making progress on its healthcare campus in Dorchester County, according to a May 24 LinkedIn post.

The campus will be two stories and 82,000 square feet, and an outpatient surgery center will be on the second floor. The facility was approved in 2019.

In the last few weeks, developers started millwork on the first floor, completed roof duct work and finished hanging drywall on the second floor.