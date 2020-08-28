Work progressing on Illinois physician group's ASC

Work is progressing on Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's ASC inside Quincy Mall, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.

The surgery center is being built in the former Bergner's department store in the Quincy Mall. The center will be next to QMG's Cancer Institute, which was also built in the Bergner's.

Quincy Medical Group took over the 70,000-square-foot department store with the intent to build two healthcare facilities.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.